Malayalam Actor-Director Lal Apologises For Appearing in Rummy Commercial

Veteran Malayalam actor-director Lal has declared he will stop appearing in rummy advertisements. The actor claimed that during the Covid19 lockdown, he was forced to perform in rummy commercials owing to financial difficulties. He continued by saying that he had no idea that playing rummy online would cause such serious issues and suicides.

“They approached me with the permission of the government. Many actors have done such advertisements so I did not think of any such repercussions. I was in a financial crisis, hence accepted. I am sorry if anyone had to face any kind of misfortunes after seeing me in the ad,” Lal said to Manorama Online.

A young man named Vineeth, who was working as a contract employee in ISRO took his own life in December 2020 after losing lakhs in an online rummy game. Vineeth had borrowed money from relatives and friends after he got addicted to the game and reportedly lost Rs 21 lakh through online rummy.

