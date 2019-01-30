English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Malayalam Actor-Director Sreenivasan Hospitalised After Complaining of Breathing Problems
Sreenivasan was admitted to a hospital in Ernakulam after complaining of breathing problems.
Sreenivasan started his film career in 1977.
Sreenivasan, 62, a well-known name in the Malayalam film industry, has been admitted to a hospital after encountering respiratory problems. He was taken to Ernakulam’s Medical Center Hospital on Wednesday.
The News Minute has quoted the duty doctor Gautham Chandran saying, "He showed symptoms of a small heart failure, with water filling the lungs and high BP. We have given medicines to bring down the BP and moved him to ventilator support. There's a small improvement but as long as he's on ventilator support, we need to monitor him carefully. For at least 24 hours. We are waiting for more details. We have briefed his immediate relatives."
Sreenivasan, who was last featured in 2018 film Njan Prakashan, started his career as an actor in 1977 film Manimuzhakkam. In next three decades, he went on to become one of the most prominent faces of the Malayalam film industry.
He came from a non-film background and climbed his way with prolific work in every department of filmmaking while collaborating with most of the established names in the Malayalam film industry.
Winner of many Kerala State Film Awards, Sreenivasan has also won the National Award On Other Social Issues for Chinthavishtayaya Shyamala in 1998.
