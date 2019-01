Malayalam Actor-Director Sreenivasan’s Condition Improves

Malayalam actor-director Sreenivasan, who has been admitted at Ernakulam’s Medical Centre since Wednesday, is showing improvement in health. He was hospitalised after he complained of respiratory problems.As per latest reports, he has been taken off the ventilator. The News Minute has quoted the hospital’s PRO Radhakrishnan saying, “The condition is much better today and it is expected that he will be moved from the ICU to a room in 24 hours.”After doing a thorough follow up on the situation and the actor's health, our local source reported: "There was not much complication as projected in the media. He (Sreenivasan) was working on a busy schedule and was doing two- three films at a time.""Munnar in Idukki district was very cold. He was shooting there and went without any appropriate clothes for the weather. He had a chest infection that resulted in breathing problems. There was ventilator, but he was not put on ventilator support. Today he is okay. He has a breathing mask now and will be taken to his residence by tomorrow, " the reporter added.Sreenivasan, who was last featured in 2018 film Njan Prakashan, started his career as an actor in 1977 film Manimuzhakkam. In next three decades, he went on to become one of the most prominent faces of the Malayalam film industry.He came from a non-film background and climbed his way with prolific work in every department of filmmaking while collaborating with most of the established names in the Malayalam film industry.Winner of many Kerala State Film Awards, Sreenivasan has also won the National Award On Other Social Issues for Chinthavishtayaya Shyamala in 1998.Sreenivasan, 62, is married to Vimala, who is a retired teacher. His two sons—Vineeth and Dhyan—work in the Malayalam film industry.Follow @News18Movies for more*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.