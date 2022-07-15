Malayalam Actor-Filmmaker Pratap Pothen Found Dead in Chennai Home

Malayalam actor-filmmaker Pratap Pothen was found dead on Friday morning in his Chennai apartment. He was 70. The actor-filmmaker’s contribution to cinema, especially Malayalam is remarkable. Making his debut with the 1978-film Aaravam, he acted in almost 100 films, including Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu as well as Hindi.

His popular works include Thakara, Chamaram, 22 Female Kottayam, Moodupani, Varumayin Niram Sivappu, Nenjathai Killathe, and Panneer Pushpangal, among others. In the Tamil film industry, he essayed pivotal roles in a couple of films like Jeeva, Vettri Vizhaa, Seevalaperi Pandi, and Lucky Man.

He made his directorial debut with Meendum Oru Kaathal Kathai in 1985. The film narrated the story of a mentally unwell couple who went on to win the national award. His other three directorial outings in Malayalam cinema include Rithubhedam, Daisy and Oru Yathramozhi starring Mohanlal and Sivaji Ganeshan.

As far as his personal life is concerned, Pratap Pothen married actress Raadhika in 1985. However, their marriage did not last long and the duo got separated in 1986. Cupid struck again, and the actor-filmmaker found love in Amala Sathyanath, who was a Senior Corporate Professional. The two got married in 1990, and a year later the couple welcomed a baby girl, Keya. Unfortunately, after 22 years of togetherness in 2012, the couple called it quits.

Meanwhile, Pratap Pothen’s last outing was in the Malayalam film industry. He was seen in Mammootty-starrer investigation thriller CBI 5: The Brain. The film was directed by K Madhu and was the fifth and tentatively final instalment of the superhit CBI series.

