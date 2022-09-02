Malayalam Actor Govind Padmasoorya Launches Title of His Next

Malayalam television presenter and actor Govind Padmasoorya has proved his mettle with films like Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Varsham and others. Now he is all set to entertain the cine buffs with his next titled Neeraja. Govind launched the title of this film at St.Joseph’s College, Irinjalakuda located in Kerala. He also informed about this in a post shared on Instagram informing the title of the film. Govind also tagged actress Shruti Ramachandran, who are a part of Neeraja.

The poster shows just a room leaving the audience to keep guessing further about more details. Actors Chandini Sreedharan, Sreeram Ramachandran and other fans conveyed their best wishes to Govind. Fans wrote that they were eagerly waiting for this movie.

Fans are highly excited about the film, considering its stellar star cast. Apart from Govind, Shruti and Srinda, actors like Guru Somasundaram and Jinu Joseph are in the movie. Other actors like Kalesh Ramanand, Ragunath Paleri and Abhija Sivakala are a significant part of the film. Besides these, Kottayam Ramesh, Santosh Keezhatoor, Shruti Rajinikanth, Sminu Sijo and Sajin Cherukayil will be seen doing important roles.

Vinayak Sasikumar has penned the lyrics, set to music by Bibin Ashok. Rajesh K Raman has written and directed this movie. Rajesh Narayanan helmed the cinematography. Ayoob Khan handled the cuts.

Neeraja’s release date is yet to be decided. Still, it is receiving an exhilarating response before the release. This can be gauged from the huge number of fans assembled at St.Joseph’s College. Govind shared a lot of stories on Instagram giving a glimpse of the response received at the title launch event.

Apart from Neeraja, Govind will entertain the audience in two other films as well. Meet Cute is written and directed by Deepthi Ganta. This film is currently being shot. Prasanth Sasi helmed Christopher Columbus. He has also written this movie alongside Fabin Varghese.

