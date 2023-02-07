Popular Malayalam actor Indrans recently landed in a controversy after his remarks on the assault case of an actress in 2017. In an interview with The New Indian Express, the Palthu Janwar actor stated that the unidentified actress might have received more support from the others if there was no involvement from the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC). The WCC is a specialised organisation meant for women working in the Malayalam film industry. Soon, after his remarks, Indrans faced backlash from the masses, following which he issued a public apology through his social media, claiming that his words were misinterpreted.

Indrans penned an apology both on Facebook and Instagram where he wrote, “I happened to see and hear the opinion of some friends regarding what came in New Indian Express the other day. Never intentionally tried to hurt or blame anyone. Not trying to refute WCC, but some people are spreading misleading things that were not said in the interview. Just meant it’s hard to believe one of my co-workers did something wrong.”

The 66-year-old added that the actress who was assaulted was like a daughter to him, and he is deeply moved by the sorrows of humankind. “I consider the actress like my daughter. I am with her in her pain. The sorrows of humans greatly affect me. I have come from a background in which I am capable of perceiving the sorrows of everyone. I am conscious of where I stand. Apologies if my words have hurt anyone…Love to all of you,” he concluded his post.

As soon as the post surfaced on the internet, social media users were quick to come out in support of the actor. While one user noted, “Those who know Indrans for years can never read it wrong… Love always and forever,” another quipped “A humble actor like you cannot… have never seen a man like you. You are a gem.”

“You can’t please everyone. There’s always going to be someone disappointed, so you might as well make yourself happy and Be You,” a third user stated.

Earlier, during the interview, when Indrans was asked to share his opinion on the 2017 actress assault case about WCC, the Udal actor remarked that the legal procedure would have been conducted at a brisk pace in its due course if the WCC had not intervened. He further suggested the masses would have supported the cause in absence of WCC.

