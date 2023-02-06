Malayalam actor Joy Mathew has taken a dig at the state government over the increase in stamp duty and land fair price in the recently presented Kerala Budget 2023. The increase in taxes, stamp duty and land fair price, among other proposals in the state budget, which was presented by Finance Minister KN Balagopal on February 3, have disappointed many.

In the Kerala Budget 2023, Finance Minister Balagopal increased the stamp duty for flats or apartments transferred within six months from the date of allotment of building number by local bodies to 7% from the current 5%. The existing fair value of land was also increased to 20% as the market value of properties has increased over the years. The state government also proposed additional 2% tax on bikes, priced upto Rs 2 lakh, and electricity duty was also hiked up to 5%.

Malayalam film and theatre actor Joy Mathew took an indirect jibe at the new tax regime and asked his fans to unite against capitalism in a Facebook post, which has now gone viral.

In his post, Joy wrote, “On the fast track to revolution, people will have to make many sacrifices. The march towards socialism is the dream we comrades see now. Therefore, let us be the vanguard of the revolution by abandoning the reactionary bourgeois slogans that tighten the body, and play Thiruvathira in praise of Raya, who leads the people to a new tax burden. That is how we are united against capitalism. Let’s fight.”

Many supported him in the comment section. One user wrote, “As a fearless artist, you are the voice of the people and we appreciate it.” One user complained in the comments that in his coastal area, there was no water for almost a month, to which Joy replied, “Catch your MLA.”

Joy is well-known for playing a crucial role in John Abraham’s 1986-film Amma Ariyan, which the British Film Institute named as one of the Top 10 Indian movies. In 2012, he made his directorial debut with Shutter, which portrays unexpected incidents happening in two days and a night in the city of Kozhikode.

