Malayalam Actor Kottayam Pradeep Passed Away at 61

Pradeep KR, popularly known as Kottayam Pradeep, a famous Malayalam film and television actor, died at a private hospital in Kerala’s Kottayam district following a heart attack, on February 16, at the age of 61. The sudden demise of Pradeep has sent shock waves throughout the Malayalam film industry. Pradeep, known for his comic roles, has also worked in a few Tamil films.

He passed away after suffering from a massive heart attack. Following the news, soon his colleagues in the film fraternity and Malayalam cinema lovers paid their tribute to the actor and shared their condolence messages on social media.

Sharing a picture of Pradeep, actor and producer Prithviraj Sukumaran tweeted, “Rest in peace! #KottayamPradeep.” Director John Mahendran expressed wrote, “A very natural actor #Pradeepkottayam from Malayalam movie industry passes away.”

A very natural actor #Pradeepkottayam from Malayalam movie industry passes away. pic.twitter.com/GPFix5DvlL— John Mahendran (@Johnroshan) February 17, 2022

In 2001, Kottayam Pradeep made his debut in the movies at the age of 40 and has worked in 70 movies in his career. He was known for his comic roles. He started his career with IV Sasi’s directorial film Ee Nadu Enale Vare. However, he was praised for his brief role as a junior artist in Gautham Menon’s 2010 film Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya.

His most popular films include, Oru Vadakkan Selfie, Adi Kapyare Kootamani, Aadu Oru Bheegara Jeevi Aanu, Welcome to Central Jail, Kattapanayile Rithwik Roshan, Kunjiramayanam and Amar Akbar Antony.

He will be last seen in B Unnikrishnan’s Aarattu, which is set to hit theatres on 18 February 2022.

