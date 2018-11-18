Malayalam Actor KTC Abdullah Passes Away

Popular Malayalam actor and theatre personality KTC Abdullah died at a private hospital here on Saturday after prolonged illness. He was 82.Abdulla made his debut through the 1977 Ramu Karyat movie ‘Dweep’ and was active in the silver screen for over 40 years. Abdullah is noted for his roles in Arabikkadha, Neelakasham Pachakkadal Chuvanna Bhoomi, and Gaddama.’ Abdullah’s 2018 film ‘Sudani From Nigeria’ was huge hit.Abdulla was working on the film ‘Mohabbathin Kunhabdulla’ directed by Shanu Samad when he breathed his last. He was also an ‘A’ grade artist at All India Radio.Abdullah was born in 1936 to taxi driver Unnimoyin and Beepathu in Kozhikode’s Palayam and started his career in theatre at the age of 13.Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the death of KTC Abdullah. “Abdullah who made his entry to the film industry through theater has done a lot of notable roles in movies. His demise o is a huge loss for the films and theatre industry. Hearty condolences for the bereaved family,” Vijayan wrote on Facebook in Malayalam.