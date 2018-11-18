English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Malayalam Actor KTC Abdullah Passes Away
Popular Malayalam actor and theatre personality KTC Abdullah died at a private hospital here on Saturday after prolonged illness. He was 82.
Popular Malayalam actor and theatre personality KTC Abdullah died at a private hospital here on Saturday after prolonged illness. He was 82.
Loading...
Popular Malayalam actor and theatre personality KTC Abdullah died at a private hospital here on Saturday after prolonged illness. He was 82.
Abdulla made his debut through the 1977 Ramu Karyat movie ‘Dweep’ and was active in the silver screen for over 40 years. Abdullah is noted for his roles in Arabikkadha, Neelakasham Pachakkadal Chuvanna Bhoomi, and Gaddama.’ Abdullah’s 2018 film ‘Sudani From Nigeria’ was huge hit.
Abdulla was working on the film ‘Mohabbathin Kunhabdulla’ directed by Shanu Samad when he breathed his last. He was also an ‘A’ grade artist at All India Radio.
Abdullah was born in 1936 to taxi driver Unnimoyin and Beepathu in Kozhikode’s Palayam and started his career in theatre at the age of 13.
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the death of KTC Abdullah. “Abdullah who made his entry to the film industry through theater has done a lot of notable roles in movies. His demise o is a huge loss for the films and theatre industry. Hearty condolences for the bereaved family,” Vijayan wrote on Facebook in Malayalam.
Abdulla made his debut through the 1977 Ramu Karyat movie ‘Dweep’ and was active in the silver screen for over 40 years. Abdullah is noted for his roles in Arabikkadha, Neelakasham Pachakkadal Chuvanna Bhoomi, and Gaddama.’ Abdullah’s 2018 film ‘Sudani From Nigeria’ was huge hit.
Abdulla was working on the film ‘Mohabbathin Kunhabdulla’ directed by Shanu Samad when he breathed his last. He was also an ‘A’ grade artist at All India Radio.
Abdullah was born in 1936 to taxi driver Unnimoyin and Beepathu in Kozhikode’s Palayam and started his career in theatre at the age of 13.
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the death of KTC Abdullah. “Abdullah who made his entry to the film industry through theater has done a lot of notable roles in movies. His demise o is a huge loss for the films and theatre industry. Hearty condolences for the bereaved family,” Vijayan wrote on Facebook in Malayalam.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
-
Thursday 08 November , 2018
Thugs Of Hindostan Review: Aamir Khan's Film Disappoints Big Time
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
Thursday 08 November , 2018 Thugs Of Hindostan Review: Aamir Khan's Film Disappoints Big Time
Friday 02 November , 2018 Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra Backs Nick Jonas, Says Everything About Him is Special
- Manisha Moun Sends Reigning Champion Packing in Boxing World Championships
- #SabarimalaForAll: Here’s What’s Buzzing in New Delhi's Ayyappa Temples
- Upcoming Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2018 Spied Completely Undisguised, Interiors Spied Too
- 'Enough About Ram': Can Ramayana's Sita be the Next Feminist Icon in India?
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...