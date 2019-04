Malayalam Actor Kunchacko Boban and Priya Ann Samuel Blessed with First Child, See Here

Malayalam actor Kunchacko Boban and wife Priya Ann Samuel became blissed out parents to a baby boy on Tuesday. The actor took to Instagram and shared the happy news with his fans and loved ones. This is the first child for the couple who have been together for more than 20 years.Sharing an adorable picture of the newborn's feet, Boban wrote, "..Blessed with a Baby Boy …Thank you all for your Prayers, Care & Love!! Jr.Kunchacko gives his Love to all."As soon as the happy news hit social media, fans and industry colleagues started flooding the feed with loving and congratulatory comments for the duo. Vinay Forrt, Tovino Thomas and Vijay Yesudas were among the well wishers.The couple tied the knot on Aprli 2, 2005 and have been happily married to each other for 14 years now. They have not revealed the name of their child yet. Earlier this month, Boban shared a special anniversary note for his wife in an Instagram post, terming it a 'special anniversary.' Fans were quick to speculate that the post is related to the couple becoming parents soon.Boban will be next seen in the Malayalam movie Virus, which is directed by Aashique Abu. He also has a Jis Joy's untitled film lined up post that.Follow @News18Movies for more