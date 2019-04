Malayalam Actor Kunchacko Boban Blessed with Baby Boy, Ananya Panday Shines in SOTY 2 Song

Malayalam actor Kunchacko Boban and wife Priya Ann Samuel became blissed out parents to a baby boy on Tuesday. The actor took to Instagram and shared the happy news with his fans and loved ones. This is the first child for the couple who have been together for more than 20 years.After delighting fans with the trailer of Student of The Year 2, Zee Studios have released the first song from the upcoming film, featuring Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday, Aditya Seal and Tiger Shroff, titled The Jawaani Song. The song shows newbies Ananya and Tara matching steps with the effortless and energetic Tiger on the dance floor.Also, former Tamil Bigg Boss 2 contestant and famous Tamil actor Mahat Raghavendra has announced the news about a new phase of his life. Raghavendra took to Instagram to share an adorable picture with his long-time girlfriend Prachi Mishra, announcing their engagement.Scroll down for more news from the world of entertainment and lifestyle.Kunchacko Boban and wife Priya Ann Samuel welcomed home an adorable baby boy. The couple tied the knot on Aprli 2, 2005 and have been happily married to each other for 14 years now. They have not revealed the name of their child yet.Read: Malayalam Actor Kunchacko Boban and Priya Ann Samuel Blessed with First Child, See Here The first dance number from the upcoming SOTY 2 was released today. Titled The Jawaani Song, the track is a remix version of Kishore Kumar and RD Burman's hit track Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, from the 1972 film Jawani Deewani. The contemporary version is composed by musician duo Vishal-Shekhar and track sung by Vishal Dadlani and Payal Dev.Read: SOTY 2 Song 'The Jawaani': Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria Give Tiger Shroff a Run for Money Tamil actor Mahat Raghavendra took to Instagram to share an adorable picture with his long-time girlfriend Prachi Mishra, announcing their engagement. Prachi is former Miss India and has been in a long-term relationship with Raghavendra. The engagement ceremony took place in Chennai yesterday.Read: Tamil Bigg Boss Fame Mahat Raghavendra Gets Engaged to Prachi Mishra, See Pic After Idris Elba was reportedly approached to feature in Sucide Squad sequel, latest news from the upcoming film is that WWE superstar John Cena is also being discussed about as a potential cast for the film, which is being written-directed by James Gunn.Read: WWE Superstar John Cena is in Talks to Star in Suicide Squad Sequel IMDb has compiled a list of GoT things, like total number of deaths and most expensive episode, in their originals series 'By The Numbers: Game of Thrones'.Read: Game of Thrones' Death Toll Totals 1211 in 67 Episodes from 7 Seasons, Says IMDb Check Back tomorrow for more news from the world of films and fashion.Follow @News18Movies for more