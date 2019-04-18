English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Malayalam Actor Kunchacko Boban Blessed with Baby Boy, Ananya Panday Shines in SOTY 2 Song
Mahat Raghavendra and Prachi Mishra get engaged, John Cena in talks to feature in 'Suicide Squad' sequel and IMDb compiles a list of all things 'Game of Thrones.'
Malayalam actor Kunchacko Boban and wife Priya Ann Samuel became blissed out parents to a baby boy on Tuesday. The actor took to Instagram and shared the happy news with his fans and loved ones. This is the first child for the couple who have been together for more than 20 years.
After delighting fans with the trailer of Student of The Year 2, Zee Studios have released the first song from the upcoming film, featuring Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday, Aditya Seal and Tiger Shroff, titled The Jawaani Song. The song shows newbies Ananya and Tara matching steps with the effortless and energetic Tiger on the dance floor.
Also, former Tamil Bigg Boss 2 contestant and famous Tamil actor Mahat Raghavendra has announced the news about a new phase of his life. Raghavendra took to Instagram to share an adorable picture with his long-time girlfriend Prachi Mishra, announcing their engagement.
Kunchacko Boban and wife Priya Ann Samuel welcomed home an adorable baby boy. The couple tied the knot on Aprli 2, 2005 and have been happily married to each other for 14 years now. They have not revealed the name of their child yet.
The first dance number from the upcoming SOTY 2 was released today. Titled The Jawaani Song, the track is a remix version of Kishore Kumar and RD Burman's hit track Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, from the 1972 film Jawani Deewani. The contemporary version is composed by musician duo Vishal-Shekhar and track sung by Vishal Dadlani and Payal Dev.
Tamil actor Mahat Raghavendra took to Instagram to share an adorable picture with his long-time girlfriend Prachi Mishra, announcing their engagement. Prachi is former Miss India and has been in a long-term relationship with Raghavendra. The engagement ceremony took place in Chennai yesterday.
After Idris Elba was reportedly approached to feature in Sucide Squad sequel, latest news from the upcoming film is that WWE superstar John Cena is also being discussed about as a potential cast for the film, which is being written-directed by James Gunn.
IMDb has compiled a list of GoT things, like total number of deaths and most expensive episode, in their originals series 'By The Numbers: Game of Thrones'.
