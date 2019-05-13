Malayalam Actor Kunchacko Boban Shares Photo of His Newborn Baby Izahaak

The social media was filled with posts sharing the love for mothers on Mother’s Day as many celebrities took to Instagram to share childhood pictures with their moms.However, popular Malayalam actor Kunchacko Boban has treated his fans this Mother’s Day in a different way. Boban shared a glimpse of his newborn baby Izahaak Kunchacko. Malayalam actor Boban and his wife Priya Ann Samuel welcomed the baby in April this year.While the actor posted a picture holding the hand of the newborn five days ago, but on Sunday, Boban shared another picture of his son, making his fans emotional on Mother’s Day. He posted a picture of his wife Priya holding their son Izahaak Kunchacko and wrote, “The Happiest smile of my Love… Happiest MOTHER'S DAY.”The actor, who earlier asked fans about the name suggestions for his baby, also revealed that they have named the little sunshine Izahaak Kunchacko. The star couple received congratulatory messages and wishes from their fans. Their fans couldn’t help but mention their child’s cuteness in the picture.The picture seems to be from a ceremony, as Priya, who was dressed in traditional attire, was holding Izahaak Kunchacko in her hands.Boban has been married to Priya for 14 years now and Izahaak is their first child.On the work front, Malayalam actor Boban is gearing up for his next release Virus which is directed by Aashiq Abu, and stars Parvathy, Tovino Thomas and Indrajith Sukumaran in lead roles.