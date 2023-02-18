Malayalam actor Lal Jose is in the spotlight for a long time now due to his role in the upcoming movie Kuruvipappa, directed by Joshy John. Kuruvipappa’s cast also include ace actors like Vineeth, Tanha Fathima, Santhosh Keeyattoor and Kailash. According to reports, the shooting of the film has begun in Nilambur, Kerala. Joshy has carved a niche amongst the audience for his direction with films like St 10 E and 1999 Batch. Cine buffs are expecting that Kuruvipappa will also join the list of these hit flicks.

Scripted by Bismit Nilambur and Jasmine Jas, Kuruvipappa,is produced by Basheer KK. Pradeep Tom and Yunis Yo will compose the soundtrack for Kuruvipappa, and the lyrics are penned by Engandiyoor Chandrasekhar and Dhanya Pradeep.

Fans also have great hopes for Lal Jose after watching his phenomenal performance in Gypsy, directed by Raju Murugan. Lal played the character of antagonist Muthaleef, Waheeda (Natasha Singh)’s father who despises the idea of women empowerment. He believes that only men should have the authority over a woman’s destiny. In addition to that, his character is a fundamentalist by heart, who garners support from the leaders of his community to separate Waheeda from Gypsy (Jiiva). The film’s review in The Hindu appreciated the movie for curating the tale of a love story, which unfolds in the background of the extremism unleashed by religious bigots. But according to the critic, the problem lies in the fact that Gypsy is hard-hitting but not in its entirety. The review also mentioned that there should have been more appealing moments which could have accentuated the grip of the storyline.

In addition to Gypsy, Lal Jose has also portrayed the role of Devan in Imbam, directed by Sreejith Chandran. This short film has not been released at the theatres, but instead is streaming on the Fillum Application. Lal’s followers were surprised to know what made him choose to work in a short film at the pinnacle of his career. It seems like he may have agreed to do this film after knowing its subject, which talks about an old man expressing his viewpoint on wars.

