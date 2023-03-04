Malayalam actor Mukesh is well known for roles in movies like English: An Autumn in London, and Premam. He recently came down heavily on the online and social media movie critics. In an interview with a YouTube channel, he lambasted these critics for misusing their right to freedom of speech. According to Mukesh, these critics don’t care about curating careful analysis of films, all they care about is making money and they write rubbish reviews, without even watching the film. Mukesh expressed displeasure over the fact that these critics only indulge in mud-slinging over the hard work of directors and other crew members. He also took offence to the critics for writing negative opinions about his recently-released film, Oh My Darling.

Mukesh also said that the media indulges in the practice of writing favourable opinions after taking money from a film’s team. He believes that this used to be done at a small scale earlier, but it now has become a norm at a larger scale as social media has given power to nearly everyone to write anything. Mukesh ended his interview by saying that online critics can review a film, but they should point out its good aspects as well apart from criticising.

Social media users have taken offence to this interview and lambasted the actor for trying to stifle freedom of speech.

A user commented that he agrees that immense efforts go into the making of a film, but if the audience doesn’t like a movie, they have got full rights to criticise it. The user commented that there is no rule according to which cine buffs should not focus on a film’s loopholes after watching it. Another also minced no words to harshly criticise the film and Mukesh as well. The user asked him to not behave like a politician. According to the user, it is not the people but the political parties who try to disseminate lies and misinformation about the work done by opposition parties. The user ended his comment by writing that literate people from Kerala possess the knowledge and acumen to distinguish what is right and wrong.

Cine buffs are wondering whether these opinions by Mukesh could prove detrimental to the collections of Oh My Darling, which is already performing poorly at the box office.

