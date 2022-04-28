Malayalam Actor Mythili Is Now Married, Check Out Stunning Pictures

Malayalam actor Mythili tied the knot with architect Sambath reportedly at the Guruvayur Sree Krishna Temple, today. Fans were waiting for her wedding pictures to take over social media. The actor’s make-up artiste shared a slew of beautiful pictures and videos from her wedding. For the early morning wedding rituals, Mythili draped a traditional gold and white bridal saree. While the groom, Sambath, was seen in a traditional mundu, which was paired with a crisp white shirt. The couple wore tulsi leaf garlands around their necks and held lotus flower bouquets in their hands.

A video, featuring glimpses of the couple’s intimate wedding at the temple, has gone viral on social media after her make-up artiste shared it. In the clip, first Mythili is seen stepping out of the elevator, next it features the bride and groom taking blessings from god almighty. Moments later, Sambath is seen putting a thali (an ornament equivalent to a mangalsutra) chain around Mythili’s neck, - which is one of the popular wedding rituals.

The couple looked truly adorable together, and it won’t be wrong to call them a match made in heaven. As Mythili and Sambath kept their wedding a low key profile, the actor is said to be hosting a wedding reception for family and friends later in Kochi.

Talking about Mythili’s career, the actor made her film debut with Paleri Manikyam: Oru Pathirakolapathakathinte Katha. Paleri Manikyam was a murder mystery, in which she starred along with Mammootty. The film was directed by filmmaker Ranjith. The actor has a number of interesting projects in her kitty - one being Chattambi.

