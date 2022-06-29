Malayalam Actor ND Prasad, Known For Iconic Negative Roles, Dies by Suicide

ND Prasad, noted for some of the most iconic negative characters in Malayalam films, was found dead on June 25 outside his home in Kalamassery, close to Kochi. The 43-year-old actor is survived by his wife and two children. His body was discovered by his children. Police reports claim that he died by suicide and that family issues may have caused him to take the extreme step.

On June 25, ND Prasad allegedly hanged himself from a tree close to his home at around 6:30 PM. Once his kids discovered the body, the neighbours were informed, who then called the police. He had been dealing with various domestic and mental problems.

Additionally, his wife hadn’t seen him in a few months as she was staying separately. He appeared to have been experiencing depression in the days leading up to his passing, according to a police officer who purportedly gathered information from his friends and family.

Additionally, the police have also said that the actor was a history sheeter, accused in several cases. Prasad has previously faced drug-related charges. In 2021, the excise agency detained Prasad for having synthetic marijuana (2.5 gms of hashish oil and 15 gms of Ganja). He was also found in possession of deadly weapons.

His body was handed over to the family after the autopsy on June 26.

Prasad was best known for his role as the antagonist in the 2016 Nivin Pauly blockbuster Action Hero Biju. The other movies Prasad appeared in were Iba and Kirmani. Prasad was one of the two characters portrayed in a suspenseful scene involving a police shooting in the Nivin Pauly movie.

This piece of news may be triggering. If you are struggling with mental health issues or know someone who is, please contact these helplines.

Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).

