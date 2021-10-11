Malayalam Actor Nedumudi Venu Passes Away, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Siddharth Join Others in Paying Condolences

Prolific Malayalam actor Nedumudi Venu passes away at the age of 73 at a hospital in Thiruvananthapuram after suffering from liver-related ailments. The veteran actor had acted in more than 500 films. He had recovered from Covid-19 infection but was admitted to a hospital again after he developed uneasiness. Many personalities from the film industry took to social media to offer condolences to the late actor. sharing a picture of Venu, Prithviraj Sukumaran wrote, “Farewell Venu uncle! Your body of work and your expertise over the craft will forever be research material for generations to come! Rest in peace legend! #NedumudiVenu".

Farewell Venu uncle! Your body of work and your expertise over the craft will forever be research material for generations to come! Rest in peace legend! #NedumudiVenu pic.twitter.com/VzZ4LF49Nq— Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) October 11, 2021

Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of a great legendary actor #NedumudiVenu Sir. Not only was he a great actor but also a wonderful human being. Had the honor of my husband directing him in one of his films. Will miss him. May his soul rest in peace. #RIP 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/twCUKWkzgc— KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) October 11, 2021

Actor Siddharth wrote, “Malayalam cinema loses one of its greatest actors of all time. An irreplaceable presence in our lives. Thank you for all the memories"

Malayalam cinema loses one of its greatest actors of all time. An irreplaceable presence in our lives. Thank you for all the memories ❤️ pic.twitter.com/v3RmpJCnNX — Siddharth (@DearthOfSid) October 11, 2021

Last year the actor had come up with a song to spread awareness about the ways in which one can tackle the deadly COVID-19 disease.

Venu was an exemplary actor who bagged three National Film Awards and six Kerala State Film Awards. He started off his career as a journalist and then entered the world of acting and debuted with the film Thambu in 1978. Some of his well-known screenplays include Kattathe Kilikkoodu, Theertham, Sruthi, Ambada Njaane!, Oru Katha Oru Nunnakkatha, Savidham and Angane Oru Avadhikkalathu. He also donned the hat of a director with the film Pooram.

He was last seen on the big screen in the anthology Aanum Pennum.

