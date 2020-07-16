Malayalam Actor Nivin Pauly Completes a Decade in Cinema, Says 'Last 10 Years was Never Easy'

Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly is celebrating 10 years since his debut in the film industry on July 16, 2020. His first film Malarvaadi Arts Club was directed by debutante Vineeth Srinivasan.

Nivin did a few cameos and supporting roles before his breakthrough role in 2012's Thattathin Marayathu. The 35-year-old actor has since delivered several hits in Malayalam, including Premam and Bangalore Days.

He posted a long note on Instagram reminiscing the ups and downs in the past 10 years and thanking his fans for watching his movies.

"It's been 10 years since the day my first film #MalarvadiArtsClub hit the theatres. Even before I knew it, the most beautiful phase of my life in Cinema had begun. The last 10 years was never easy. It was a journey filled with a lot of emotion and most importantly determination to become an actor. Success comes with failures and I have seen that in the last 10 years. Remember, when you believe in yourself and work hard, nothing in this world can stop you!

"There are so many people who shaped and made me what I am today. My directors starting with @vineeth84 who introduced me to the world of cinema, @puthrenalphonse gifting the magic wand and to every filmmaker who took all the efforts to bring the best out of me. To all the producers who believed in me. I want to thank each one of you today! To Rinna for holding me when I needed the most, my friends who stood with me during my ups & downs, to my co-stars for backing me, to every crew member who works relentlessly to make our visions come true, my dearest fans who have showered endless love and affection and to all who took time to watch my films for all these 10 years—- You’re my strength! You are the biggest asset I could have ever made....As I joyously enter another phase of my innings, I look forward to giving you more and more exciting content...Thank you everyone for the love & support!"

Last year, he starred in the bilingual flick Moothon directed by Geethu Mohandas. During promotions of the film, Nivin had talked about his 10-year-long journey in movies, especially in Malayalam cinema.

The actor shared that he wants to play a badass villain in a movie. Nivin told DNA, "I badly want to play a villain role, that badass villain. That's one kickass role I want to portray, hope I get to do it soon. Yes, and it should be with the best director. I used to get offers for villain roles but I don't want to do it with some random people but I want to do it with the best."