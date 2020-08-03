Malayalam Star Nivin Pauly Wins Best Actor Award for Moothon at New York Indian Film Festival

Malayalam star Nivin Pauly has won the Best Actor award for Moothon at the New York Indian Film Festival (NYIFF). He won the award for the film Moothon, directed by Geetu Mohandas.

The film follows a precocious young boy, whose life takes an unexpected turn when he decides to undertake a journey to find his long-lost elder brother. Nivin Pauly features in the lead, with Sobhita Dhulipala, Roshan Mathew, Shashank Arora, Harish Khanna and Omkaar in supporting roles.

The film has been scripted by Mohandas and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who helped in penning its Hindi dialogues. While Sanjana Dipu won Best Child Actor for her role in the movie, Moothon also won an award under the Best Film category.

Garggi Ananthan won Best Actress award for her lead role in Run Kalyani, Geetha J's Malayalam film about a young woman who works as a cook while also taking care of her ailing aunt.

NYIFF, which was held virtually from July 24 to August 2, screened feature and non-feature films in various Indian languages including Assamese, Bengali, Haryanvi, Hindi, English, Ladakhi, Maithili, Malayalam, Marathi, Nepali and Tamil.