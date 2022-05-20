Malayalam Actor-Producer Vijay Babu's Passport Impounded in Alleged Rape Case

Thiruvananthapuram: Actor and producer Vijay babu’s passport was impounded on Thursday night, said Kochi city police commissioner C H Nagaraju. A case was registered against Babu for alleged rape on April 22 and then five days later he was slapped with another case for identifying the survivor on a Facebook live.

Police say that since the actor’s passport has been impounded his travel documents and visa are not valid. Police suspect that Babu has moved from Dubai after fleeing the country last month. The UAE Embassy will be informed of this matter through the Indian Embassy.

According to the city police commissioner, Babu had informed the passport officer that he was on a business tour and will be back by May 24. Police said that they would wait till May 24 and take the next step accordingly.

This comes after Vijay Babu had moved the Kerala High Court seeking anticipatory bail in the rape case filed against him. He claimed that it was an “attempt to blackmail” him. Babu has been charged with allegedly sexually assaulting a female actor and disclosing the survivor’s identity through a Facebook live session.

In his plea, the producer-turned-actor said that “the present trend” was that for the sake of publicity anybody can make sexual allegations against anybody to tarnish the image of a person who is having popularity in the society.

“The police are also guided by media reports and they wanted to finish the chapter by arresting the petitioner for the purpose of creating news for the media due to the pressure from media people,” Babu said in his plea.

He claimed that he was innocent and was “highly aggrieved” by the one-sided approach of the authorities to make him a “scapegoat for the purpose of news and the media.”

