Malayalam Actor Rayjan Rajan Ties the Knot With Long-time Friend Shilpa Jayaraj

Rayjan Rajan’s fans were in for a pleasant surprise on Friday when the Malayalam actor-model informed them that he had tied the wedding knot with his long-time friend Shilpa Jayaraj. In the post, Rayjan was dressed in a white shirt and dhoti, while Shilpa wore a white saree. The couple didn’t opt for an extravagant ceremony and got married at Sub-Registrar’s office in Thrissur, Kerala.

Rayjan’s colleagues and fans wished the actor well on this occasion. Actors Sadhika Venugopal, Lintu Rony and Shwetha Menon extended their wishes to Rayjan. Fans also showered a lot of heart emoticons and wished Rayjan and Shilpa happy married life.



Rayjan’s fans also shared numerous Instagram stories congratulating the actor. Rayjan re-shared many of these stories on his Instagram.

Besides a happy personal life, Rayjan is also a foot forward on the professional front. He was last seen in the television serial Thinkal Kalaman.

Thinkal Kalaman narrated the story of a girl Keerthi who celebrates every moment of life. However she slowly finds herself getting caught in a love triangle which changes her life forever. Rayjan essayed the character of Rahul Raveendran in this television serial.

Apart from this serial, Rayjan has also been seen in projects like Bhavana (serial), VIP Gadhav (film) and Athmasakhi (serial). Rayjan’s acting has been lauded in every project.

