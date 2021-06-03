Malayalam Actor Remya Suresh Lodges Complaint Against Morphed Pornographic Content

Thiruvananthapuram: Malayalam actor Remya Suresh has lodged complaint in the cyber cell against propagating doctored pornographic videos and pictures as that of hers. She came to know about the videos after one of her acquaintances shared the content with her after they were found circulating on social media.

The face of a woman in the video is that of a look-alike, she said in a Facebook video, but on close inspection, it is clear that the image was not that of her. Remya immediately lodged her first complaint with the office of the Superintendent of Police in Alappuzha, and later to the cyber cell.

She said the officers were so supportive of her cause. They immediately collected data of the WhatsApp group which shared the content, the group admin and the person who shared it on the platform.

“I am clueless about the number of people who have watched it. How can I reach out to every single person and tell that they are not seeing me in that video clip? This video would have taken a toll on my mental peace, had I believed it is showing me. I am damn sure, I am not anyway related to it. I cannot understand the pleasure these people receive upon putting up such malicious content. My husband is working abroad. He is calling me up and consoling in best possible ways. They must understand that I am not the person who goes to any lengths to grab opportunities ," she says.

Remya has recently appeared in a role in the movie Nizhal starring Kunchacko Boban.

