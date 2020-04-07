Malayalam Actor Kalinga Sasi Passes Away

Malayalam film and theatre actor Kalinga Sasi breathed his last on Tuesday. He was undergoing treatment for liver disease at a private hospital in Kozhikode, Kerala.

The 59-year-old actor whose real name was V Chandrakumar was a renowned theatre actor before he made his debut in the film industry. He is said to have been a part of over 500 plays and 100 movies. He has been the part of the theatre industry for over 25 years.

He kept his name Sasi as many of his friends and family would call him by that name and Kalinga was added by director Ranjith as that was the name of his theatre group. Kalinga Sasi made his debut in the film industry in 1988.

Some of his well-known films include Paleri Manikyam: Oru Pathirakolapathakathinte Katha, Pranchiyettan & the Saint, Indian Rupee, Adaminte Makan Abu, Amen etc.

Born to Kunnamangalath Chandrasekharan Nair and Sukumari Amma, the renowned actor is survived by his wife Prabhavati.

As the news of his demise broke, various celebrities from the fraternity started pouring in their condolences.

Amen director Lijo Jose Pellissery took to Facebook to express grief. He shared Kalinga Sasi’s photo and captioned it as ‘Amen.’ The photo is a selfie in which the 59-year-old actor can be seen wearing a rust colour kurta.

Actor-writer Chemban Vinod too paid his respects. Taking to Facebook he shared the photo of Adaminte Makan Abu star captioning it as “RIP”.

