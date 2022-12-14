Malayalam Actor Shine Tom Chacko Gets Candid On Why His Marriage Didn’t Work Out

Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko has had a good year with his film Kumari receiving critical acclaim and also having made his Tamil film debut with the Vijay-starrer Beast. The actor recently opened up on films, his personal life and his troubled marriage with Thabeetha Mathew. In an interview with a channel, Shine said that he has dedicated his life solely to movies and there is nothing in his life except cinema.

He claimed that movies are his prime focus. The actor made it clear that he is not putting his family above his career, and that everyone should feed and satisfy their souls. He also said that he would not be able to prioritise his family over his film career and that is why his relationships, including his marriage, are something he is unable to maintain. He also said that he was a failure when it came to maintaining relationships as a son to his parents or as a brother as well.

“For how many years will our family be with us? We take only our souls with us,” the actor said, adding that one needs to thus satisfy the soul, instead of people. Shine also spoke about how he is always acting in real life as well and only half of it is shown on camera.

Shine recently was embroiled in a controversy after he was deplaned from an Air India flight at Dubai Airport after he allegedly tried to enter the cockpit. He was later released by the officials, as the airline did not lodge a formal complaint and the actor said it was a mistake on his part.

