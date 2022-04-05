Malayalam Actor Shine Tom Chacko Plays Villain in Vijay's Beast. Know More About Him

Malayalam Actor Shine Tom Chacko will be seen playing the antagonist in Vijay’s beast. The trailer of Beast was released recently, and it featured Shine Tom Chacko as the masked terrorist head, who hijacked the mall and held a lot of people hostage.

Shine Tom Chacko is a prominent name in the Malayalam film industry. He also featured in Mammootty-starrer Bheeshma Parvam, which was released on 3 March.

Meanwhile, the trailer of Beast has garnered 38 million views in just a couple of days since its release.

The trailer depicts Vijay in the role of a highly trained spy who will fight to save hijacked people in a mall.

The trailer also features director-turned-actor Selvaraghavan in the role of an intelligence officer.

Beast is billed as a high-octane action thriller. The film is scheduled to release theatrically on 13 April 2022. Pooja Hegde will be seen in the role of lead actress in the film, while Selvaraghavan, Yogi Babu, and Redin Kingsley will feature in supporting roles.

Nelson Kumar has directed Beast and the film is bankrolled by Sun Pictures. Beast has music by Anirudh Ravichander, and two songs from the album, Arabic Kuthu, and Jolly O Gymkhana, are already hit among the audience. The film’s cinematography and editing have been handled by Manoj Paramahamsa and R. Nirmal respectively.

Beast has been one of the most anticipated films of 2022 and its anticipation amongst the fan can be gauged from the fact that when the film’s first look poster was shared through Vijay’s official Twitter account in 2021, it became the most liked and retweeted tweet in the entertainment section, according to a survey report by Twitter.

Vijay was last seen in Master. The Lokesh Kanagraj directorial was released on 13 January 2021. The film was a box office hit as it made Rs 230 crores against a budget of Rs 135 crores.

