Malayalam Actor Sreejith Ravi Granted Bail by Kerala High Court in POCSO Case

Kerala high court grants bail to actor Sreejith Ravi in the POCSO case registered against him for allegedly exhibiting his private parts in front of two minor girls. The case was that he allegedly exhibited his private parts to two minor girls in Thrissur on July 4. Based on their complaint, Thrissur police registered a case and arrested him on July 7 under section 11 of the POCSO act.

The defense submitted that Sreejith Ravi has been under treatment by a Specialist for a personality disorder since 2016. The petitioner had undergone psychotherapy till 2019, he is out of review since 2020.

The judge while granting bail also said that the wife and the father of Sreejith Ravi should file an affidavit before the jurisdictional court affirming and undertaking their willingness to provide adequate and effective regular medical treatment to prevent the recurrence of further similar conduct.

The court also said that he should not commit any similar offense while he is on bail.

However, this is not the first time that Sreejith has been booked for such an obscene act. It is reported that the actor was booked in a similar case a few years ago as well.

Sreejith Ravi made his acting debut in 2005 with the film Mayookham. However, he received his big break with the film Chanthupottu in the same year. Sreejith has worked in several Malayalam and Tamil films. These include Mission 90 Days, Punyalan Agarbattis, and Punyalan Private Limited. He has also worked in other South Indian regional industries. In Tamil, he was part of movies such as Vettai, Kumki, Madha Yaanai Koottam, Kathakali and Asuravadham. He has also acted in a Kannada film.

