Malayalam Actor Sreenath Bhasi Temporarily Banned by KFPA After Allegedly Abusing Anchor

Malayalam actor Sreenath Bhasi has been temporarily banned by the Kerala Film Producers’ Association (KFPA), after he allegedly abused a female anchor. The (KFPA) on Tuesday imposed a temporary ban on Bhasi for allegedly misbehaving with the female anchor during an interview for the promotion of his latest movie.

The anchor of the YouTube channel had lodged a complaint before the KFPA, alleging that Bhasi had used abusive words against her and crew members while giving an interview for promoting his movie Chattambi. The actor was arrested and released on bail by Maradu police on Monday on the basis of her complaint, reports said.

The actor had appeared before the representatives of KFPA on Tuesday. M. Renjith, president of KFPA, said Mr. Bhasi had accepted his mistake. “As he had accepted it, we are limiting the disciplinary action to a temporary ban,” he said.

The anchor alleged that Sreenath came to promote his latest movie Chattambi when the incident happened. A video of the interview went viral on social media. In the viral tape, Sreenath was seen getting annoyed with a few questions asked of him.

One of the anchors of the channel asked Bhasi to rate his co-stars, a question he wanted to avoid. When the anchor once again asked the same question, he was heard asking if he could leave. Bhasi then asked the anchor to stop asking silly questions of him. The crew alleged that when the camera was turned off, Sreenath Bhasi verbally abused the YouTube crew. The employees of the YouTube channel alleged that he insulted the women anchors of the organisation.

