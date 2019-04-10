English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Malayalam Actor Sunny Wayne Ties the Knot at Guruvayoor Temple, See Pics
Popular Malayalam actor Sunny Wayne got married at the Guruvayoor temple in a low-key ceremony this morning.
Image: Twitter
Loading...
Popular actor Sunny Wayne, the star of Malayalam films like Neelakasham Pachakadal Chuvanna Bhoomi and Kayamkulam Kochunni, has tied the knot with Renjini, dancer from Kozhikode. The ceremony took place at 6am this morning at the Guruvayoor temple in Kerala.
Many members of the south film industry congratulated the newly-wed couple as pictures started circulating on social media.
Sunny Wayne himself took to his Facebook page to share a picture taken after the ceremony. The picture had Sunny dressed in the traditional veshti and a tulsi garland with his wife dressed in a blue and white Kerala saree.
Actor Nivin Pauly took to Twitter to them a happy married life.
The wedding was kept a private affair and was attended by close family members and few friends of the couple. A reception will be held in Kochi in the evening today and members of the film industry are expected to attend.
Sunny Wayne, whose real name is Sujith Unnikrishnan, made his acting debut in Second Show in 2012 starring Dulquer Salmaan in the lead. He went on to deliver several hits such as Neelakasham Pachakadal Chuvanna Bhoomi, again with Dulquer, and Kayamkulam Kochunni, the Nivin-Mohanlal starter in which he plays the antagonist.
He was most recently seen in the Malayalam film June, and was lauded for his performance in it despite doing just a cameo.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Many members of the south film industry congratulated the newly-wed couple as pictures started circulating on social media.
Sunny Wayne himself took to his Facebook page to share a picture taken after the ceremony. The picture had Sunny dressed in the traditional veshti and a tulsi garland with his wife dressed in a blue and white Kerala saree.
Actor Nivin Pauly took to Twitter to them a happy married life.
Happy married life Sunny kutta & Renjini! Stay blessed! @SunnyWayn pic.twitter.com/FSbgCZjSzJ— Nivin Pauly (@NivinOfficial) April 10, 2019
The wedding was kept a private affair and was attended by close family members and few friends of the couple. A reception will be held in Kochi in the evening today and members of the film industry are expected to attend.
Sunny Wayne, whose real name is Sujith Unnikrishnan, made his acting debut in Second Show in 2012 starring Dulquer Salmaan in the lead. He went on to deliver several hits such as Neelakasham Pachakadal Chuvanna Bhoomi, again with Dulquer, and Kayamkulam Kochunni, the Nivin-Mohanlal starter in which he plays the antagonist.
He was most recently seen in the Malayalam film June, and was lauded for his performance in it despite doing just a cameo.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Avengers Endgame Sold Nearly Double the Advance Tickets of Aquaman, Infinity War, Captain Marvel Combined
- The Secret Formula of Madhya Pradesh Farmers Who Now Own Credit Cards and Cars
- Australia Must Manage Warner's Ego: Smith
- IPL 2019 | Malinga Joins Mumbai Indians Squad Ahead of KXIP Clash
- Qualcomm Announces Snapdragon 730, 730G And 665 Mobile Platforms, With Gaming Performance Boost
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results