Malayalam Actor Sunny Wayne Ties the Knot at Guruvayoor Temple, See Pics

Happy married life Sunny kutta & Renjini! Stay blessed! @SunnyWayn pic.twitter.com/FSbgCZjSzJ — Nivin Pauly (@NivinOfficial) April 10, 2019

Popular actor Sunny Wayne, the star of Malayalam films like Neelakasham Pachakadal Chuvanna Bhoomi and Kayamkulam Kochunni, has tied the knot with Renjini, dancer from Kozhikode. The ceremony took place at 6am this morning at the Guruvayoor temple in Kerala.Many members of the south film industry congratulated the newly-wed couple as pictures started circulating on social media.Sunny Wayne himself took to his Facebook page to share a picture taken after the ceremony. The picture had Sunny dressed in the traditional veshti and a tulsi garland with his wife dressed in a blue and white Kerala saree.Actor Nivin Pauly took to Twitter to them a happy married life.The wedding was kept a private affair and was attended by close family members and few friends of the couple. A reception will be held in Kochi in the evening today and members of the film industry are expected to attend.Sunny Wayne, whose real name is Sujith Unnikrishnan, made his acting debut in Second Show in 2012 starring Dulquer Salmaan in the lead. He went on to deliver several hits such as Neelakasham Pachakadal Chuvanna Bhoomi, again with Dulquer, and Kayamkulam Kochunni, the Nivin-Mohanlal starter in which he plays the antagonist.He was most recently seen in the Malayalam film June, and was lauded for his performance in it despite doing just a cameo.