LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Malayalam Actor Sunny Wayne Ties the Knot at Guruvayoor Temple, See Pics

Popular Malayalam actor Sunny Wayne got married at the Guruvayoor temple in a low-key ceremony this morning.

News18.com

Updated:April 10, 2019, 11:06 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Malayalam Actor Sunny Wayne Ties the Knot at Guruvayoor Temple, See Pics
Image: Twitter
Loading...
Popular actor Sunny Wayne, the star of Malayalam films like Neelakasham Pachakadal Chuvanna Bhoomi and Kayamkulam Kochunni, has tied the knot with Renjini, dancer from Kozhikode. The ceremony took place at 6am this morning at the Guruvayoor temple in Kerala.

Many members of the south film industry congratulated the newly-wed couple as pictures started circulating on social media.

View this post on Instagram

Ichaayan 🔐😍

A post shared by sunny_wayne (@sunny_wayne_fans_mukkam) on



Sunny Wayne himself took to his Facebook page to share a picture taken after the ceremony. The picture had Sunny dressed in the traditional veshti and a tulsi garland with his wife dressed in a blue and white Kerala saree.

Actor Nivin Pauly took to Twitter to them a happy married life.




The wedding was kept a private affair and was attended by close family members and few friends of the couple. A reception will be held in Kochi in the evening today and members of the film industry are expected to attend.

Sunny Wayne, whose real name is Sujith Unnikrishnan, made his acting debut in Second Show in 2012 starring Dulquer Salmaan in the lead. He went on to deliver several hits such as Neelakasham Pachakadal Chuvanna Bhoomi, again with Dulquer, and Kayamkulam Kochunni, the Nivin-Mohanlal starter in which he plays the antagonist.

He was most recently seen in the Malayalam film June, and was lauded for his performance in it despite doing just a cameo.

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram