Malayalam Actor Suresh Gopi Donates Rs 2 Lakh to Mimicry Artists Association

Popular actor Suresh Gopi is known for his philanthropic work in Kerala. Recently, Gopi donated over Rs 2 lakh to the Mimicry Artists Association after signing his next film. Suresh’s next film is tentatively titled SG255. The moment Suresh received the advance amount for the upcoming film, he donated Rs 2 lakh to the association. Suresh Gopi shared this information on Twitter. The actor turned politician had announced last year that he would donate Rs 2 lakh to the association for every film he signs.

Sharing this news on Twitter, Suresh wrote that he has donated a cheque of Rs 2 lakh to the Mimicry Artists Association. Suresh also wrote that he has donated this money from advance amount received for his upcoming film with producer Listin Stephen and his production house Magic Frames 2011. Suresh gave the cheque to Mimicry Artists Association’s member Nadir Shah.

Handed over the cheque for ₹2 lakhs to the Mimicry Artistes Association (MAA) from the advance amount received for my upcoming film with Listin Stephen and @magicframes2011.#SG255 #ArunVarma #MagicFrames pic.twitter.com/IYSZZQ1PAY — Suresh Gopi (@TheSureshGopi) June 19, 2022

Suresh Gopi’s fans are extremely happy with such a commendable gesture of their favourite actor. Many wanted to know what prompted Suresh to take such a brilliant step. According to reports, Suresh took this step after knowing about struggles faced by mimicry artists. The Covid-19 pandemic has caused further disturbances in the lives of mimicry artists. Determined to help mimicry artists, Suresh decided to donate Rs 2 lakh for every film he signs.

In April, Suresh had signed the film Ottakomban. For Ottakomban also, Suresh had donated Rs 2 lakh to the association. Mathews Thomas has directed this film. Ottakomban has been penned by Shibin Francis. Apart from Suresh, Biju Menon, Anushka Shetty, Johny Antony, Renji Panicker, Mukesh and others comprise the stellar star cast of this film. Bankrolled by Mulakuppadam Films, Ottakomban is currently in the production stage.

Received the advance amount for my upcoming film #Ottakkomban. As promised I'll be handing over this cheque for ₹2 lakhs to the Mimicry Artistes Association (MAA) today. pic.twitter.com/GxF4ZtSnEB — Suresh Gopi (@TheSureshGopi) April 25, 2022

Apart from SG255 and Ottakomban, Suresh is preparing for projects like Paappan and an untitled film directed by Vysakh. Suresh is also working on projects like Mahavir Karna, Sapno Ki Rani and Lelam 2. Lelam 2 is currently at the production stage.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.