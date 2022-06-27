Malayalam Actor Vijay Babu Arrested in Connection With Sexual Assault Case

Malayalam actor Vijay Babu has been arrested. The actor was accused of sexual assualt and rape. Multiple reports state that he was arrested on Monday by Kochi Police. For the unversed, a case was registered against Vijay Babu on April 22, accusing him of rape.

As reported by The Indian Express, Kochi deputy city police commissioner U V Kuriakose revealed that Vijay’s arrest was recorded. As part of the evidence collection, Vijay will be reportedly taken to the places where the alleged rape took place. The report also mentions that since the actor has already been granted anticipatory bail, he will be released on bail.

The Kerala High Court, while granting the bail, permitted the police to question Vijay from June 27 to July 3, between 9 am and 5 pm. If the actor is arrested, he should present a bail bond of Rs 5 lakh, with two solvent sureties. He has also been asked to not indulge in any form of social media or other modes of attacks against the accuser or her family. He is also not allowed to leave the country.

The victim, an actress, had accused Vijay of torturing her several times in his Ernakulam house. He had also allegedly promised to give her better opportunities in the film industry. “When I was incapable of saying yes or no consciously, he used my body as a tool for his pleasure. He has forced himself on me and even forced me into oral sex in a car against my will. I was in a state of shock, incapable of talking or responding,” the victim said in a Facebook post.

A complaint was filed in April against Vijay. Five days after the same, he was slapped with another case for identifying the survivor on a Facebook live. Around the same time as the case was being filed, Vijay left for Dubai. He returned to India earlier this month.

