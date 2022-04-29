Malayalam Actor Vijay Babu Files Anticipatory Bail Plea In Kerala High Court In Sexual Assault Case

Malayalam actor Vijay Babu has reportedly filed for an anticipatory bail plea in the Kerala High Court. The actor has been accused of sexual assault by the Kerala Police last week. The Ernakulam South Police registered a case based on a woman’s complaint received on April 22.

As reported by OnManorama.com, the actor told the court that the woman has levelled allegations against him in an attempt to blackmail him. He claimed that the woman approached him seeking opportunities in the movies that he was producing. She was allegedly chosen for a role following an audition and after the collaboration ended, she continued to stay in touch and grew closer to him despite knowing that he’s married and has a family.

He added that he is ready to produce the messages and pictures that the two exchanged. It is reported that Kochi City Police has collected evidence in the case and has recorded statements of eight people. As reported by India Today, Kochi City Police Commissioner Nagaraju Chakilam told a local news channel that a lookout notice has been issued against Vijay after reports emerged that he has left the country. “A lookout notice has been issued against him. Prima facie, the case is proved. There is an exploitative angle in this case," the senior police officer said.

“We will take steps, but gradually, not immediately. At present, there was no need to take up the matter to Interpol. If necessary, we will do that," the Commissioner added. Vijay reportedly revealed the identity of the victim during an Instagram Live session following which another case has been filed against the actor.

“A rape case was registered against him first. As he disclosed the survivor’s identity, another case was also filed. It seems that he is out of station and absconding now," a senior police officer said.

