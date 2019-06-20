Take the pledge to vote

Malayalam Actor Vinayakan Accused of Abusing Woman Activist Gets Bail

Vinayakan, who was accused by a woman of abusing her in a phone conversation, was granted bail on Thursday.

IANS

June 20, 2019, 5:56 PM IST
Malayalam Actor Vinayakan Accused of Abusing Woman Activist Gets Bail
File photo of Malayalam actor Vinayakan.
Award-winning Malayalam actor Vinayakan, who was accused by a woman of abusing her in a phone conversation, was granted bail on Thursday. The Kalpetta police station in Wayanad had registered a case against the actor on June 15 after activist Mridula complained that Vinayak had abused her when she called him up to request his presence at an event.

Even though the woman hails from Kottayam, the incident occurred while she was in Kalpetta and hence the complaint was registered here. Accompanied by his legal counsel, Vinayakan turned up on Thursday morning at the Kalpetta police station to surrender. The police formally arrested him and then released him on bail, as the offence was of a category where the police station could grant bail.

The actor's phone was confiscated and will be sent for forensic tests. Vinayakan denied saying bad words to the complainant.

The woman activist had posted about the incident on Facebook, causing a stir on the social media platform against the actor who is known for his comic roles and recently won the Kerala State Film Award for 'best actor'.

Read: Malayalam Actor Vinayakan Booked for Verbally 'Abusing' Woman Activist

Known for his offbeat roles and his mannerisms, which has made him popular among cine-goers, Vinayakan was presented the best actor award by the Kerala government for his role in Kammattipaadam (2016).

