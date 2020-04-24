MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Malayalam Actors, Film Technicians Urge to Charge 50% Less When Lockdown is Lifted

Image for representation only

Image for representation only

The producer's association has requested its actors and technicians to reduce their fees by 50 per cent when the lockdown is lifted and the working in the industry gets back to normal.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 24, 2020, 8:43 AM IST
Share this:

With the entire Malayalam film industry affected adversely by the Covid-19 lockdown, the producer's association has requested its actors and technicians to reduce their fees by 50 per cent when the lockdown is lifted and the working in the industry gets back to normal.

Around seven Malayalam films which were all set to hit the screens, during Easter and the Ramzan period and about 26 films are stuck in various stages of production.

"We have no clue when this will get back to normal times. As and when the lockdown is lifted, if the industry has to go forward, the actors and technicians have to cut down their professional fees. A mere reduction of fees, won't be of any help, it should be reduced by 50 per cent," said leading producer Sureshkumar.

The producer's association is soon expected to initiate discussions with the other segments of the industry, for this and to chalk out future plans, once the lockdown ends.

In Kerala film industry, the leading superstars Mammootty and Mohanlal are the ones who charge the highest, followed by stars like Prithviraj, Dileep and others.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    17,610

    +921*  

  • Total Confirmed

    23,077

    +1,377*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    4,749

    +424*  

  • Total DEATHS

    718

    +32*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 24 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres