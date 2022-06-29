Malayalam Actress Ambika Rao Dies of Cardiac Arrest Aged 58

Malayalam actress and assistant director Ambika Rao died on Monday, June 27, after suffering a cardiac arrest. She was 58. The actress was best known for her role in the popular family drama Kumbalangi Nights.

Reportedly, Ambika was undergoing treatment for kidney-related ailments for a long time after contracting COVID-19. She breathed her last around 11.30 am at a private hospital in Thrissur.

The news of the actress’ passing sent shock waves in the Malayalam film industry. Several Malayalam stars, directors, producers, and other members of the film fraternity mourned the untimely demise of the seasoned actor-filmmaker. She is survived by her children – Rahul and Sohan.

She stepped into Mollywood in early 2000 as an assistant director. In a career spanning two decades, Ambika Rao assisted several noted directors of the industry, including Balachandra Menon, Shafi, Anwar Rasheed, and Vinayan.

In her cinematic career, Ambika has also appeared in many movies, including Meesha Madhavan, Salt and Pepper, Thamasha, and Anuraga Karikkin Vellam. However, she left a mark with her performances in hit films like Virus and Kumbalangi Nights.

In Virus, which was released in 2019, Ambika played the role of the head nurse. The medical thriller, directed by Aashiq Abu, is based on true events and displays the efforts of the medical staff and the Kerala government in containing the outbreak of the Nipah virus in 2018.

In Kumbalangi Nights, Ambika played the role of the mother-in-law of Fahadh Faasil’s character Shammi and as the mother of characters Baby and Simmy, essayed by Anna Ben and Grace Antony respectively. Directed by Madhu C Narayanan, this was also released in 2019.

