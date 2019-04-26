Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Malayalam Actress Contemplating Action Against Tamil Filmmaker over Sexual Harassment

Sajitha Madathil is a popular Malayalam actress who has more in over 30 films so far.

IANS

Updated:April 26, 2019, 8:47 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Malayalam Actress Contemplating Action Against Tamil Filmmaker over Sexual Harassment
Malayalam actress Sajitha Madathil. (Image: Instagram)
Loading...
Popular Malayalam actress Sajitha Madathil is contemplating on what needs to be done next, after the unpleasant experience she had to face at the hands of a Tamil film industry professional.

Madathil told IANS on Wednesday that she had posted on Facebook about the bad behaviour she had to face from a person who called her and identified himself as Karthik and works as an assistant director in Tamil movies.

"The call came on Monday asking me details about my films and after a while came the unexpected statement—'are you ready for compromises and adjustments?' This was a shock to me," Madathil said.

She said she then posted about the sequence of events on Facebook, including the number of the caller.

"Later, through someone known to me, he said he is prepared to apologise, and also said I was mistaken. I made my stand clear and said I wish to know the reason why he is apologising to which I got no response," Madathil said.

"At the moment I am busy with other things, and I have not given a thought on what my next move should be with regards to this behaviour, which is not at all acceptable," the actress added.

Madathil began her career in theatre way back in the late 1980s, making her mark in Malayalam movies beginning in the late 1990s, and has more than 30 films to her credit so far.

She has also won several awards, which includes the Kerala state award for her 2013 film Shutter.

Follow @News18Movies for more.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram