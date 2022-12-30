Malayalam Actress Honey Rose Gives Perfect Reply To Troll. Details Here

Actress Honey Rose has become a well-known name in the Malayalam film Industry with her acting mettle. The diva also keeps her A game on when it comes to acing stunning outfits. Recently, the My God actress was subject to \ trolls, who criticised her dressing sense. The Pattampoochi actress’ reaction to these trolls earned her applause from fans. Instead of getting agitated, she shared screenshots of these trolls on Instagram. Honey also used laughing emoticons in the caption, signifying that she doesn’t mind these people taking a dig at her.

The trollers have edited a few images of her from films and inaugural events. They have attached these images with screengrabs of films and written lewd words. Fans appreciated how Honey has a ‘devil may care’ attitude towards these haters. A social media user wrote that she has given such a befitting reply to these people, that they will not dare to insult her again. Another went on to compare Honey with American television presenter and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian. Kim had similarly faced trolls numerous times, but she has dealt with them bravely. Actress Sadhika Venugopal also appreciated Honey.

In addition to this incident, Honey is also the topic of discussion for her upcoming film Veera Simha Reddy, directed by Gopichandh Malineni. The film revolves around the story of Veera Simha Reddy, a respected man in his village, and the turn of events when he is killed. Bala Simha Reddy is his son, who has a well-settled life in the United States. But he returns to India after hearing about his father’s murder and decides to avenge the killers.

Honey is extremely happy to essay a key role in this project, starring stalwart Nandamuri Balakrishna. She shared a post on Instagram and wrote in the caption, “I am extremely honoured and grateful to be a part of Veera Simha Reddy….. Thanks to Gopichand Malineni sir for the opening…@dongopichand @dprishi”

Mythri Movie Makers has produced Veera Simha Reddy.

