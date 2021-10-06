Malayalam Actress Lijomel Jose Ties the Knot with Waynad Resident Arun Antony Onisseril in Private Church Wedding

Popular Malayalam actress Lijomel Jose got married to Wayanad native Arun Antony Onisseril in a private function on Tuesday. The couple exchanged rings and wedding vows as per Christian customs in a private ceremony in their home state Kerala. Pictures of the newly married couple from the church wedding was later shared on multiple social media handles. Dressed in a shinty light grey saree, Lijomel looks absolutely amazing as she poses with Arun for the camera. Arun chose to wear a smart black bandgala suit.

Check out the photos here:

In another video from their reception, Lijomel and Aarun were seen posing with family on stage and cutting their wedding cake.

Starting her career in 2016 with the Fahadh Faasil starrer Maheshinte Prathikaaram, Lijomel has delivered some memorable performances in Malayalam films like Street Lights, Premasoothram, Ottakoru Kaamukan, Kattappanayile Rithwik Roshan, and Honey Bee 2.5.

The actress also moved to work in Tamil cinema with filmmaker Sasi’s 2019 action drama Sivappu Majal Pachai. Lijomol essayed the character of GV Prakash Kumar’s sister in the film. Her performance earned her the Best Debut Actress award at the Zee Cine Awards Tamil and Ananda Vikatan Awards. Lijomel was also seen in Rasi Ranjith’s Tamil directorial Theethum Nandrum that released earlier this year.

Currently, Lijomel is working in the much-awaited Suriya-starrer Jai Bhim where she will be seen playing the character of an underprivileged tribal woman. This Gnanavel directorial will feature Suriya in the role of a lawyer who is battling all odds for the rights of the tribal community.

Suriya will also be producing this project with his wife Jyothika under their banner 2D Entertainment.

The film will be dubbed and released across all south Indian languages. Jai Bhim features Rajisha Vijayan as the female lead along with a star cast that includes the likes of Prakash Raj, Manikandan and Rao Ramesh.

