Malayalam Actress Manju Warrier Safely Reaches Manali After Being Stuck in Landslide
Manju Warrier was shooting in Himachal Pradesh when they got stuck 100 kms away from Manali due to heavy rain and landslides.
File photo of actress Manju Warrier. (Twitter)
Malayalam actress Manju Warrier and a 25-member crew of Malayalam film Kyttem, who were stuck in the high mountains of Himachal Pradesh following heavy rains and landslides, have reached a tourist resort in Manali safely, officials said on Thursday.
"The entire film crew and locals who were accompanying them safely reached Manali on Wednesday night," a government official said.
Manali-based travel agent Ganga Ram, who was accompanying the crew, told IANS that shooting for the film was almost over and the crew was likely to return to their destination in a day or two.
A team of 11 local residents accompanied by the film crew were stuck for six days at Chhatru in the Lahaul Valley, some 100 km from Manali.
The road connectivity between the Lahaul Valley and Manali via Rohtang Pass was badly damaged due to landslides. The traffic was restored on Wednesday evening.
Warrier, along with director Sanal Kumar Sashidharan and other crew members, had been shooting in Himachal Pradesh for more than two weeks. Reports of them being trapped at Chhatru village only surfaced late on Monday after the actress called up her brother using a satellite phone.
Warrier took to Instagram to inform her fans that she is "very happy and relieved" that the entire team is safe. "Thanks to all the big hearts who swiftly and responsibly executed the rescue operations. And thanks to the care, concern, love and prayers from each one of you," she said in the post on Thursday morning.
Very happy and relieved to inform all of you that me and the entire team of the movie "Kayattam" by Sanalkumar Sasidharan reached back safe by midnight in Manali and are completely safe now after being stranded for six days in the regions of Shiyagoru and Chhatru in Himachal Pradesh due to snowfall and landslides. Thanks to all the big hearts who swiftly and responsibly executed the rescue operations. And thanks to the care, concern, love and prayers from each one of you. Was shocked to hear about the floods in Kerala. I hope we all stay together in this like last year. #sanalkumarsasidharan #kayattam
