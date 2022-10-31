Malayalam Actress Manju Warrier Starts Dubbing For Ajith-Starrer Thunivu

Popular Tamil actor Ajith Kumar has become the talk of the tinsel town for his upcoming film Thunivu. Helmed by H Vinoth, Thunivu is touted to be an out-and-out action entertainer. Besides Ajith, the film also stars Malayalam actress Manju Warrier in a prominent role. Manju has previously given noteworthy performances in films like Asuran, Lucifer, and Mohanlal. The makers of Thunivu have already wrapped up the filming schedule. However, even after the completion of the filming process, Manju is still busy dubbing for the movie.

A picture with Manju in the dubbing studio, recently went viral on social media after the actress shared the post on her Instagram handle. “No Guts, No Glory,” read Manju’s inspirational caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manju Warrier (@manju.warrier)

Manju can be seen in work mode, wearing headphones as she sat on a comfy couch with a mic stand placed in front of her. The actress seemed to be enjoying her dubbing work, smiling ear-to-ear. Books, scripts, notebooks, and two coffee mugs were displayed on the table beside her as well.

No sooner after the photo emerged on the Internet that fans rushed to the comments to express their excitement regarding the Ajith-starrer. While some admirers dropped red heart and fire emojis, others marked the comment section with Thunivu hashtags.

Top showsha video

Meanwhile, talking about Thunivu, the film is billed to be a heist thriller, based on a bank robbery in Punjab in 1987. Produced by Bollywood actor, and producer Boney Kapoor, Thunivu also stars Sanjay Dutt, Samuthirakani, and Mahanadhi Shankar in pivotal roles. Thunivi is slated to hit the theatres next year in Pongal.

In this context, it is worth mentioning that Aith’s Thunivu and Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu will be locking horns at the box office. While the exact date of release has not been revealed as of yet, reports suggest that there is going to be an epic clash between Ajith and Thalapathy Vijay’s films.

Read all the Latest Movies News here