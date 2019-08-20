Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Malayalam Actress Manju Warrier Stuck in Himachal Pradesh with Film Crew Due to Flood

Manju Warrier is known for her work in Malayalam films like Thooval Kottaram, Sallapam, Summer in Bethlehem, Kannezhuthi Pottum Thottu, How Old Are You? and Lucifer.

News18.com

Updated:August 20, 2019, 4:00 PM IST
Malayalam Actress Manju Warrier Stuck in Himachal Pradesh with Film Crew Due to Flood
Image: Instagram/Manju Warrier
Loading...

Malayalam Actress Manju Warrier and director Sanal Kumar Sasidharan are stuck in Himachal Pradesh due to floods. 

The actress had called her brother Madhu Warrier last night and informed that she along with the film’s crew—including director Sasidharan—are stuck at Chatru, Himachal Pradesh.

Madhu informed,​ “She called me last night from a satellite phone and said that about 200 people, including their 30-member crew, was stuck at Chatru. She was asking for help. The food supplies there are running out, they have food for only one more day. She didn't tell me much as it was only a 15-second call asking for help." 

Madhu added that the film crew was there for past three weeks and there was no communication from her because of no signal or internet connectivity. 

Madhu says the problem got severe the day before yesterday. "After her call, I had informed Minister of State V Muraleedharan, who has contacted Himachal Pradesh’s Chief Minister," he said. 

Muraleedharan later said he has spoken to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur about the situation of the film crew, news agency ANI reported. "The Mandi district administration is in touch with the stranded crew members. Evacuation efforts are on to bring them back to Manali today," he said.

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

