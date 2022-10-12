Malayalam Actress Rima Kallingal Oozes Oomph in a Sleeveless Mini Dress

Rima Kallingal is one of the celebrated actresses in the Malayalam film industry. Rima has starred in several popular movies, including Ritu, Best Of Luck, City Of God, Unnam, Escape from Uganda, Clint, and Virus, to list a few. The 38-year-old actress set the internet ablaze by sharing some glimpses of her recent vacation in Kochi. In the monochrome pictures posted by her, she wore a white printed sleeveless mini dress with her traces let open. The Chithirai Sevvaanam star can be seen sitting by the beach as she struck various poses for the camera. The caption of her post read, “THE OCEAN WITHIN.”

Check out Rima Kallingal’s Instagram post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jaison Madany photography (@jaisonmadany)

Seeing her photos, fans flooded the comment section of Rima’s post with heart and fire emojis. While one user gushed, “Mermaid,” another commented, “Amazing.” Popular VJ and actor Maria Goretti also lavished Rima with praise as she wrote “Ufff” followed by fire emojis in the comments.

Rima Kallingal recently backed the Malayalam-language neo-noir psychological thriller Naaradan as a producer. The film is directed by Aashiq Abu and features Tovino Thomas, Anna Ben, Sharafudheen and Vijayaraghavan in the lead roles.

She will next be seen in Aashiq Abu’s upcoming project Neelavelicham. The movie is based on the eponymous short story by prolific writer Vaikom Muhammad Basheer. It also features actors Tovino Thomas, Roshan Mathew and Shine Tom Chacko in prominent roles. Rima, as Bhargavi, will play the female lead in the Malayalam film. Ardent fans of the actress await the release of the film with bated breath.

