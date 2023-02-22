Malayalam comedian and well-known TV host Subi Suresh passed away on Wednesday, February 22. She was 41. As per reports, Subi was suffering from a liver-related ailment. She died on Wednesday morning in a private hospital in Kochi. Subi was a well-known personality in the Malayalam film industry, having turned into a host and interviewer for several Malayalam stars.

Subi Suresh started off her journey as a mimicry artist in the Malayalam film industry. She went on to become a household name with her comedy show Cinemala. She would essay a variety of avatars in the show which won people over. She was also seen in the kids’ show Kutty Pattalam. Owing to her popularity, she bagged a few roles in Malayalam movies. She was seen playing comic roles in films such as ‘Happy Husbands’, and ‘Kankanasimhasanam’.

As reported by Zee News, comedian Harisree Ashokan said, “I never knew at all that she was carrying this disease and am now told that things turned from bad to worse in just two weeks. She was a bubbly personality and was known for her spontaneity. A great personality has now gone."

Comedian and actor Ramesh Pisharody told Asianet News, “She was not well for the last 15 days. We had tried to get a donor but it did not happen. She was that lone woman warrior in the comedy field. She struggled for 20 years to take care of her family."

Several social media users offered condolences to her family and mourned her demise.

Absolutely shocked by the sudden demise of Subi Suresh. Popular TV anchor & malayalm actress Subi Suresh passed away.!!She was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Kochi for liver disease. pic.twitter.com/QpZcGN9D76 — Sebin Joseph (@Sebin_Joseph_77) February 22, 2023

literally grew up watching her comedy shows and comic roles in moviesone headstrong of a woman who made herself a place in comedy field mainly dominated by males in early 2000srip subi, gone way too soon ️ she was just 41 🙁 #subisuresh pic.twitter.com/oI0jGgKRv2— (@teekhijalebi) February 22, 2023

Subi Suresh?? unbelievable — witch (@omgthatwitch) February 22, 2023

News18 offers its condolences to her family.

Read all the Latest Movies News here