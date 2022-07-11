Malayalam Director-Adman KN Sasidharan Dies at His Kochi Home Aged 72

Malayalam film director KN Sasidharan died at his Edapally residence in Kochi on Monday. He was 72 and is survived by his wife Veena and children Rithu and Mukhil. Although the reason for his death is not known yet, it is presumed to be a heart attack as he died in his sleep. His family was alarmed when he did not wake up at the usual time in the morning and later doctors pronounced him dead.

A native of Thrissur Guruvayoor, KN Sasidharan, who graduated from the Pune Film Institute, made his first film Akkare in 1984, based on PK Nandanavarma’s novel of the same name. Sasidharan also wrote the screenplay and dialogues of the film.

Starring Bharat Gopi and Madhavi in lead roles, this film also featured Nedumudi Venu, Mammootty and Mohanlal. The film tells the story of a tehsildar, who is subjected to a greedy wife and accurately depicts the impact of Gulf money on the Malayali community. It was a highly acclaimed film.

The crime mystery film Kanathaya Penkutty, which was released in 1985, was the second film directed by KN Sasidharan. The Babu Mathews written tale focused on a girl whose strange disappearance is said to have been caused by a family member or friend. Bharat Gopy, Jayabharati, Mammootty, Ramachandran, and VK Sriraman all had significant roles in the movie.

Initially, he focused on film direction but later turned to commercials, the most famous one of which was that of Vanamala soap. The jingle of the advertisement became famous in Malayali households. The last movie directed by the filmmaker was the 2014 film Nayana, which starred Anupam Kher.

KN Sasidharan’s funeral is to be held in the evening on Monday.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.