Lal Jose is one of the noted filmmakers in Malayalam cinema. His films, often based on light-hearted family dramas, have been a big-time success amongst Kerala movie buffs. Jose is also extremely popular for the way he narrates the storyline of his films. The critically-acclaimed filmmaker has sought inspiration from many sources including Kochi-Muziris Biennale exhibitions. He revealed this fact in a recent interview with a media portal on a visit to Kochi-Muziris Biennale’s exhibition in Aspinwall House, Fort Kochi.

Kochi-Muziris Biennale is an international exhibition of contemporary art held in Kochi, Kerala every two years. In this exhibition, artists across the world are invited to exhibit their artworks like films, paintings, sculptures, new media and performing art.

According to the prominent Malayalam director, the final shot in his film Pullipulikalum Aattinkuttiyum was inspired from a sculpture in Kochi-Muziris Biennale. The extent to which Jose is inspired by Kochi-Muziris Biennale exhibition can be gauged by this fact. According to Jose, the artworks presented in this exhibition help him a lot in giving his creative instincts a much-needed boost.

Jose leaves no stone unturned to understand these artefacts and comes up with his own conclusions about them. According to him, anyone can understand these presentations if they try to observe them closely and patiently.

The Spanish Masala director told the portal that the Kochi-Muziris Biennale exhibition has kept up with some thought-provoking artefacts on pertinent issues like climate change. He also appreciated the fact that this exhibition is up to date with current issues affecting the country to a great extent like Coronavirus. A plethora of art pieces have been kept in this exhibition which correctly describe the drastic effect of Coronavirus in our country.

