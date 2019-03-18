English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Malayalam Director Rosshan Andrrews Banned By KFPA After Alleged Attack on Alwin Antony
Rosshan has delivered notable works such as Udayanaanu Thaaram, Notebook, Mumbai Police, How Old Are You and Kayamkulam Kochunni.
Malayalam film director Rosshan Andrrews has been banned by the Kerala Film Producers' Association after the director and his team attacked producer Alwin Antony. Rosshan, has allegedly attacked Alwin and his family at their Kochi residence following discord with the latter's son, who has been an assistant to Rosshan.
The incident occurred on Saturday night, which according to Alwin, has been a planned attack by a team of goons led by Rosshan. Alwin has lodged a complaint with Ernakulam police for launching an attack against his family including him. Alwin John Antony, son of Alwin has worked with Rosshan in the movie How Old Are You, that marked the comeback of actor Manju Warrier. The film set the cash registers ringing at the box office.
Alwin has accused Rosshan of defaming his son. Alwin John Antony's association with a girl, reportedly Rosshan's associate, is also said to be a reason for the strained relationship.
Meanwhile, Rosshan, who retaliated with another plaint, says, he has warned John Antony several times on substance abuse. When he refused to budge, Alwin dissociated from his works. John Antony, thereafter, is said to have spread false claims in the name of Rosshan. Once he found there is no respite from rumours, according to Rosshan, he and his friends went to Alwin Antony's home to send out a 'warning'.
Rosshan has delivered notable works such as Udayanaanu Thaaram, Notebook, Mumbai Police, How Old Are You and Kayamkulam Kochunni. His latest, Kayamkulam Kochunni, starring Nivin Pauly has entered the 100 crores club.
