Malayalam Director Shaji Kailas' Mother Janakiyamma Dies Aged 89

Malayalam filmmaker Shaji Kailas’ mother Janikiyamma has died at the age of 89. The cremation will take place in the evening at Shanti Gate in Thaikkad, a census town in the Thrissur district of Kerala. The FEFKA (Film Employees Federation of Kerala) Directors’ Union has paid their respects to Shaji Kailas’ mother.

The organisation shared a photo of Janikiyamma and wrote, “Janakiyamma (89), mother of Shaji Kailas, passed away… FEFKA Directors Union offers condolences on the demise of the mother…



Going by Shaji’s Instagram account, it can be said that he shared a beautiful bond with his mother.

The filmmaker has worked with all the biggies from Malayalam cinema including South superstars Mammootty and Mohanlal.

Next, Shaji has Kaapa headlined by Indrans, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Aparna Balamurali. The film is written by G.R. Indugopan and is billed as a story of Kerala’s capital Thiruvananthapuram. Kaapa, reportedly based on the Kerala Anti-social Activities (Prevention) Act, popularly called KAAPA, also stars Manju Warrier, Asif Ali, and Anna Ben in eminent roles.

The popular filmmaker entered the Malayalam cinema as an assistant director. With his 1989 film titled The News, he made his directorial debut. The film featured Suresh Gopi in the lead.

Shaji got a breakthrough in the industry with his 1990 comedy film Dr Pasupathy. It was written by Renji Panicker. After two years of this project, Shaji once again caught attention in 1992 with Thalastaanam. The director teamed up with Suresh Gopi and Renji Panicker once again.

