Malayalam Film and TV Actor Sharan Passes Away, Mohanlal Pays Tribute

Malayalam film and TV actor Sharan has passed away at the age of 49. Sharan reportedly had a high fever for the past few days and collapsed at home suddenly. He was taken to the hospital, but his life could not be saved. He breathed his last on May 5. He had worked as a dubbing artiste in films and TV serials. He was best known for playing the role of Mohanlal’s friend in Chithram.

Sharan’s untimely passing away came as a huge shock to the Malayalam film industry. Mohanlal took to Facebook to pay his last respects to Sharan with throwback pictures. Mohanlal shared a few photos in which he can be seen with Sharan in films and shared his heartfelt condolences to Sharan’s family.

Actress Ranjini, who played the female lead in Chithram, wrote, “Can’t believe that you are no more my little brother, Saran Swarachithra who can forget your innocent performance in Chithram? Rest dear (sic)."

