Malayalam Film Ellam Paranjathu Pole's Shooting Begins in Ernakulam

The new Malayalam film Ellam Paranjathu Pole, backed by VJ Film House went on the floors after a Puja ceremony was held in Ernakulam. The ceremony was attended by Congress MP from Ernakulam, Hibi Eden, as chief guest. Producer NM Badusha and other prominent figures in the film industry, along with the cast and crew of the movie were also present during the ceremony.

The film’s title was announced by producer Badusha. Filmmaker Santosh Vishwanath is making debut as a writer with this film. He is known for films like One and Chirakodinja Kinavukal.

The film, which is termed as an outing of fresh faces, has PS Jayhari, known for Athiran (2019), Thera Para – The Movie, Kochaal (2022), and PB Bose at the helm of things.

This is the first time that three popular directors from the Mollywood industry and newcomers are coming together for a story. The film, produced by Vinod Nair, has the screenplay and dialogue by PB Bose. The makers have roped in Madhesh Manickam to handle the cinematography of the project. He has worked in films like Taanakkaran (2022), Anbarivu (2022), and Vella Raja (2018).

Ayub Khan will handle the editing, while Ranjin Raj will work on providing the music and background scores for the film.

Details regarding the film’s cast and storyline are currently under wraps but are expected to be unveiled soon by the makers.

