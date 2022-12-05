Malayalam Film Gaganachari Gets A Massive Success At International Film Festivals

Malayalam film Gaganachari has been selected for twelve international film festivals from all across the globe. The film features Anarkali Marikar, Gokul Suresh, Aju Varghese and KB Ganesh Kumar in pivotal roles. Written and directed by Arun Chandu, the movie is a science-fiction mockumentary that revolves around the lives of some youngsters and an extraterrestrial being.

The film won several prestigious awards at International film festivals. Gaganachari has won best feature film at the Art Blocks International Film Festival held at Copenhagen. It has also won two awards at Cannes, including Best Science Fiction Feature and Best Producer (Ajith Vinayak Films). The film has also won the Silk Road Award at the Art Blocks International Film Festival in Copenhagen.

Apart from this, the film has made its way to the final round of the Vesuvius International Film Festival (Italy) and the quarter finals of the New York International Film Festival, and the Oniros Film Awards in New York.

The sci-fi has also entered other international film festivals, including Fantasy/Sci-Fi Film and Screenplay Festival, CineFest, New York, Chicago American Golden Picture International Film Festival FILMESQUE, Crown Point International Film Festival and Lift-Off Film Maker Sessions at Pinewood Studios.

Gaganachari is produced under the banner of Ajith Vinayak Films. The screenplay of the film was penned by Siva Sai and Arun Chandu, while Surjith S. Pi. handled the cinematography

Shankar Sharma is the music director of Gaganachari and Manu Manjith penned the lyrics. The film’s stunts are done by stunt master Phoenix Prabhu, who created the lively action sequences of the movie Kala.

The film was released on February 25 this year. Gaganachari has become a huge hit at international festivals and has received enormous acclaim for its screenplay and exceptional storyline. The film was shot in Kochi.

