Malayalam Film Kakkipada to Soon Have a Telugu Remake

Malayalam film Kakkipada will soon get a Telugu remake. KS Rama Rao, who has produced around twelve films with Chiranjeevi, has acquired the remake rights of the film for a huge amount. It was officially announced that Rama Rao’s company has acquired the remake rights of Kakkipada. Kakipadayad’s director said that Chiranjeevi is looking forward to witnessing the Telugu version of the film Kakkipada.

The film’s remake rights have been bought for the highest amount ever paid for a small-budget film in Malayalam cinema. Written and directed by Shebi Chowghat, the film features Sarath Kumar, Niranjan and Sujith Shanker in the lead roles.

While sharing a post on Facebook, he wrote, “This is the beginning of something great. Let me share the amazing news that one of the leading producers in the Telugu film industry KS Rama Rao sir (Who produced 12 films with Chiranjeevi) has bought the foreign language remake rights of Kakkipada. In Malayalam cinema, the rights of Kakkipada have been acquired by paying the highest remuneration for a small film. I am grateful to the beloved producer Sheji Valiyakath, friends from other productions, dear actors who have supported this film, and dear audience friends who have helped this film to become a huge hit”.

Kakkipada was bankrolled by Sheji Valiyakam under the banner of SV Productions. Some of the other actors, who have been roped in for the film include Aaradhya Ann, Manikandan Achari, James Elya, Sajimon Parail, Vinod Sagar, Sinoj Varghese, Kutty Akhil, Surya Anil, Pradeep, Deepu Karunakaran, Shibulaban and Mala Parvathy.

Kakkipada tells the story of eight armed police officers who accompany a suspect brought for evidence. Kakkipada also sheds light on the mental condition of the policemen and the accused and their approach to the country. Kakkipada is the movement of the investigation from the criminal to the police, in contrast to usual stories where the criminal is arrested and detained following the police investigation.

Read all the Latest Movies News here